In a shocking development, NC president Farooq Abdullah's brother Mustafa Kamal offered a justification of the beautification of terrorist Yakub Memon's grave. A day earlier, Republic TV accessed pictures showing that LED lights and marble tiles have been installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict's grave in Bada Kabrastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai. According to sources, electricity is being supplied to the lights placed on the grave through the electricity connection in the cemetery. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Kamal indicated that this was justified as Memon gave up his life for a "cause".

NC leader Mustafa Kamal remarked, "When militants were active here, many people consider them as their heroes. Irrespective of the cause of the militants, they could have remained alive. But they chose the path of violence. Despite this, people like them. So, what can we do? The same applies in Mumbai."

"Whether the cause is right or wrong, it is not a small thing to sacrifice your life. Only a man can give up his life. If people feel that he was been wrongly killed, they naturally form a heartfelt relationship. The most precious thing is life. I respect anyone who sacrifices his life for a cause irrespective of whether the cause is right or wrong," he added. Memon was hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015, for his involvement in the multiple blasts which rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. His brother Tiger Memon, also an accused, is believed to be hiding in Pakistan.

#BREAKING | Farooq Abdullah's brother Mustafa Kamal defends 'Yakub Memorial'; says 'People who give life for a cause are brave. It's not a small thing that he sacrificed his life, many people in Kashmir treated him as a hero'. Tune in here - https://t.co/Dz3j9VGbKG pic.twitter.com/a9ZE9mBrDc — Republic (@republic) September 8, 2022

BJP demands apology from Uddhav Thackeray

The facelift of Yakub Memon's grave became a fresh flashpoint between BJP and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction. Taking to Twitter, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. During that period, the grave of the dreaded terrorist Yakub Memon, who carried out the 1993 bombing in Mumbai at the behest of Pakistan, turned into a mausoleum. Is this their love for Mumbai, is this their patriotism? Along with Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the people of Mumbai".