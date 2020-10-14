Farooq, Omar Visit PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti After Release From Detention

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah along with his son Omar Abdullah met Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday afternoon. The meeting, which lasted for 50 minutes, took place at Mehbooba’s Gupkar Road residence. The meeting of NC leaders came just a day after the former J&K CM was released from her 14-month long detention.

Meanwhile, many leaders and workers of PDP met their party president for the first time since Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked by the Centre on August 5, last year. In a video released by the party, Mufti was also seen interacting with the leaders and workers of her party who were welcoming and greeting her at the Fairview residence Wesnesday.

Mehbooba Mufti was arrested on August 5 last year, the day the Central government abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgraded the state into Union Territory. While Mufti was lodged under preventive detention for six months, she was booked under PSA in February this year which was extended later.

Mufti’s release comes just as the deadline set by the Supreme Court was set to expire. In September the court questioned the central government and the J&K administration over her detention, asking them: “How long can Mehbooba Mufti be kept in custody?”

Following the release, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted an audio message, in which she said, “I have been set free after more than a year today. All this while, the dark day of August 5, 2019, and the decisions taken on this day kept troubling me.” She added, “I fully realize that the same feeling would have been that of all the people of Jammu and Kashmir. None of us can forget the robbery and insult committed on that day (August 5, 2019) and now we all must firmly decide that what was snatched away in an unconstitutional and undemocratic manner would be restored.”

