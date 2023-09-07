'Fascist' BJP Seeking Action Against Me Based On Fake News: Udhayanidhi On Sanatan Row

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu’s Sports Minister and the current Chief Minister's son, stirred up a storm of controversy with his recent address at the 'Sanatana Abolition Conclave' on September 2. In his speech, he asserted, ”Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma).” This statement ignited a heated debate in political circles, with both supporters and detractors weighing in.

Stalin didn't mince words when he criticised the BJP-led government's track record over the past nine years, ahead of the G20 summit to be held on September 9. He lamented what he saw as a failure to fulfill promises for the well-being of citizens, prompting a strong reaction from BJP leaders who accused him of "incitement to genocide."

He said in DMK's official press release, ”For the last 9 years, all your (BJP) promises are empty promises. What have you exactly done for our welfare is a question currently being raised in unison by the entire country against an unarmed, fascist BJP government. It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as 'inciting genocide'. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves."

Stalin, who claims to be the political descendant of C. N. Annadurai, emphasised the importance of religions in promoting equality and brotherhood, aligning himself with the sentiments of the late leader. He clarified that the DMK does not view any religion as an enemy, but rather evaluates them based on their societal impact.

The DMK Youth Secretary continued his critique of the ruling party. He accused the BJP of resorting to fake news to divert attention from their perceived failures, emphasising the need to prioritise corporate and people-centric work over empty slogans. He also urged the youth to persevere in their efforts for equality and social justice, stating, ”What is surprising is that those like Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states were demanding action against him based on 'fake news,' Udhayanidhi said.”

Stalin's remarks didn't stop there. He called for a continued commitment to the ideologies of iconic leaders such as Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar, and Perasiriyar (Annadurai). To perpetuate the legacy of their struggle in social justice, as per him .

The speech also scrutinised the government's initiatives, highlighting the absence of progressive plans comparable to schemes like the "Pudhumai Penn" plan, which aimed to provide higher education to girl students. Questions were raised about the establishment of institutions like AIIMS in Madurai and the promotion of knowledge movements akin to the Kalaignar centenary library.

Jr. Stalin did not shy away from critiquing Prime Minister Modi's handling of funds raised for Covid-19 through the "PM Cares" initiative. He echoed concerns raised by the CAG about a perceived 'lack of transparency' in accounting for 7.5 lakh crores.

In the same press release, Jr. Stalin also thanked the organizers of the 'Annihilation of Santana' conference and urged fellow party members to uphold the ideologies of Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar, and Perasiriyar. DMK youth secretary also shared his intent to face legal challenges with the guidance of party leadership.

Prior to DMK’s release, Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's IT department, has been booked in an FIR for distorting remarks made by Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin. The report alleges deliberate misrepresentation to cause disharmony and enmity among different sections of people.