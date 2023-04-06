'Father A Team, Son B Team': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Takes Potshots As Anil Antony Joins BJP

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Twitter, took potshots at Anil Antony, who joined the BJP on Thursday after quitting Congress in January this year. Anil Antony, who worked as AICC’s digital media coordinator is the son of former Defence Minister AK Antony in the UPA government. In a tweet, Owaisi targeted both the father-son duo as well the BJP.

"Father Antony “A” Team ,Son Antony “B”Team mein But Notary Agents of Secularism will distribute certificates of who is secular Bahoot khoob (sic)," Owaisi tweeted.

But Notary Agents of Secularism will distribute certificates of who is secular Bahoot khoob. https://t.co/H4bi7WzOWy — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 6, 2023

The same 'notary agent' barb was used by Owaisi against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as he called out the latter for his 'failure' in preventing violence in the state.

Anil Antony jumps ship from Congress to BJP

Antony parted ways from Congress after he was allegedly threatened with expulsion by senior Congress leaders for voicing out against the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I was threatened with expulsion from the party. Some people very close to very top leadership said that If I don't give an apology I will be expelled from the party," Antony had told Republic TV.

He was welcomed into the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and others. "He's a multi-faceted personality. I was very impressed when I saw the credentials of Shree Anil Antony Ji," Goyal said about Antony during a press conference.

Antony, on the other hand, said, "some people in Congress think their Dharma is to work for a family. I think my Dharma is to work for the nation."

He also lauded PM Modi for "his clear vision to place India as a prominent pole in the multi-polar world" and commended the BJP members working for the party.