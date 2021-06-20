Father's Day: Rohan Jaitley Misses Arun Jaitley 'little More Than Usual'; Pens Moving Note

On the occasion of Father's Day, former Finance Minister late Arun Jaitley's son Rohan Jaitley took to Twitter to remember his father who he lost on August 24, 2019. Rohan, who is the President of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), posted a picture of himself from his childhood along with his father and wrote a heartful message along with it. Rohan tweeted, "You realize how much a father does to protect his family only when you have to do it without him. Missing him a little more than usual today."

Arun Jaitley had died at AIIMS, where he was undergoing treatment for several weeks. He was 66. The leader took up numerous political responsibilities in his close to three-decade career. On his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!"

