'Fault Lies With Oppn': Naqvi After Oppon Refuses To Be Part Of Parliament Ruckus Probe

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that the fault lies with the opposition leaders so they are shying away from a probe into the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. While speaking to news agency ANI, the Union Minister said that following the Parliament ruckus, everyone asked for a fair investigation. "However, now the opposition parties are shying away from it and not participating willingly," Naqvi added.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacks Congress over Parliament ruckus

Remarking that the opposition members destroyed the decorum of the Upper House of the Parliament, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that this only means that the fault lies somewhere in their heads and heart. This statement by the Union Minister comes after the Congress party earlier during the day refused to be a part of the proposed inquiry committee of MPs being set up to investigate the ruckus that took place during the monsoon session, this year.

Opposition refuses to cooperate with VP Venkaiah Naidu for probe

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had planned to constitute a special disciplinary committee to probe the August 11 ruckus in the Upper House. However, the plan of the RS chairman might have reached an impasse as sources on Thursday claimed that all the Opposition parties had refused to be a part of it. August 10 and August 11 of the Monsoon Parliament had witnessed violent protests by the opposition, leading to an MP stooping down to his lowest integrity and attempting to throw a book aimed at the RS chairman.

Parliament Ruckus: Case History

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, filled with dramatic events and unfortunate scenes in the name of protests against the Pegasus scandal and farmers' stir, came to an end on August 11. While there were protests in both Houses of the Parliament, it was the Rajya Sabha that witnessed the worst chaos, with opposition leaders entering the well of the House, shouting slogans, jumping atop tables, tearing rule-books, and flinging pieces of papers in the Chair's face.

As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament was brought to an end, Vice President of India and RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down while addressing the house. Speaking about the ruckus in the Upper House, Naidu expressed anguish over the behaviour of several opposition members and condemned the stalling of Parliament proceedings.

(Image: PTI)