'Fear Of Getting Exposed', Claims Amit Malviya As WB Govt Moves HC Over Post-poll Violence

Terming the West Bengal government 'complicit', Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya said it is not surprising that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has moved Calcutta High Court demanding National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to withdraw the post-poll violence case. On Sunday, the Bengal government filed an affidavit and urged the Court to grant an opportunity to the state government to deal with reports related to the Post Poll Violence.

'WB Govt fears of getting exposed': Amit Malviya

"It is not surprising that Mamata Banerjee has moved Calcutta High Court demanding that the 5 judge bench order asking NHRC to investigate post-poll violence be withdrawn. WB Govt is complicit, has been dragging its feet on complaints. Now they fear getting exposed hence the move," said Amit Malviya.

It is not surprising that Mamata Banerjee has moved Calcutta High Court demanding that the 5 judge bench order asking NHRC to investigate post poll violence be withdrawn. WB Govt is complicit, has been dragging its feet on complaints. Now they fear getting exposed hence the move. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 20, 2021

The five-bench of judges comprises Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar.

HC Pulls Up Mamata Govt For Inaction; Asks NHRC To Step In

Pulling up the TMC government for inaction over the West Bengal post-poll violence, the Calcutta High Court directed the National Human Rights Commission to play a key role. The 5-bench judges were hearing BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal's plea which claimed that over 200 persons have been unable to return back home owing to the continued threat to their lives. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Legal Services Authority submitted that it received 3243 complaints till noon on June 10 pertaining to a range of issues such as looting, threats, assault, sexual assault, ransom demand, land-grabbing, and forced closure of businesses.

Observing that the Mamata Banerjee-led government had failed to take concrete steps, the bench observed on June 18, "In a case like where the allegation is that life and property of the residents of the State is in danger on account of alleged post-poll violence, the State cannot be allowed to proceed in the manner it likes. The complaints required immediate action. But somehow from the facts as are available on record and are sought to be projected by the petitioners, such action is missing."

In wake of this, the NHRC chairperson was directed to constitute a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to post-poll violence. The panel has been empowered to visit the affected areas and submit a comprehensive report to the HC on the present situation and the steps to be taken to ensure that people can not only live peacefully in their homes but also carry on their business. Ordering the state government to provide all logistic support to the panel, the court warned that obstruction of any kind may invite contempt action. Thereafter, the matter was adjourned to June 30.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC, and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

(Image Credits: Twitter-@amitmalviya/PTI)