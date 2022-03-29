'Fearing CBI, Mamata Banerjee Grappling For Oppn Support': BJP Responds To WB CM's Letter

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, scoffed at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she wrote to all Opposition leaders seeking their united support to oust the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government in the 2024 elections.

Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said the TMC supremo, Banerjee, is grappling for support, as many of her family members are being grilled by investigative agencies in connection with various scams.

"Many near and dear leaders of Mamata Banerjee have been arrested by the CBI for indulging in various crimes. The CBI is also investigating the Birbhum violence case. Hence she is agitated and is seeking support from Opposition leaders," said Majumdar, in reference to Mamata's letter.

The TMC president, in her letter to Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states, expressed concern over BJP's "direct attacks" on India's institutions. She claimed that Central agencies such as CBI, ED, Central Vigilance Commission, and Income Tax Department were being misused to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for "vendetta".

Further alleging that the Centre was trying to influence a certain section of the judiciary, she proposed a meeting of opposition leaders to unitedly take on the Union government.

Interestingly, the West Bengal CM's letter comes at a juncture when her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee is being grilled by the ED in connection with an alleged coal mining scam.

BJP-TMC spar over Birbhum violence

Relations between the TMC and the BJP have also grown bitter since the reporting of the Birbhum violence in which six women and two juveniles were charred to death, in a suspected case of revenge killing in a village in Birbhum's Rampurhat.

After the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe in the case, CM Mamata Banerjee warned to protest if the agency followed the diktats of the BJP.

While over 22 accused have been arrested in connection with the Rampurhat killings, many BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari have demanded the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal.

On Monday, the state Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes as BJP legislators were allegedly assaulted by TMC MLAs when they demanded a discussion on the Birbhum violence. The saffron party was riled further as the Speaker suspended five BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, for their "unruly conduct" in the House.