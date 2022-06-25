Fearing Collapse, Maharashtra's MVA Govt Issued 238 Resolutions In 5 Days: Activist To Guv

Amid the worsening political crisis in Maharashtra that may likely result in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, a record number of Government Resolutions (GRs) have been reportedly issued in the last few days. According to activist Ajay Mathankar, a whopping 238 Government Resolutions were issued between June 20-24, shortly after the ruling Shiv Sena suffered a rebellion led by party leader Eknath Shinde.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Mathankar contended that Ministers of the MVA government were issuing orders in haste, fearing that they may have to resign at any time. He further urged the Governor to intervene and direct the Chief Secretary to annul the GRs that are not in the public interest.

The MVA government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis as senior Minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with BJP. With the support of 50 strong MLAs, including 37 of the Shiv Sena, Shinde has been camping at Guwahati's Raddison Blue hotel. The rebel leader is likely to float his own faction named 'Shiv Sena - Bal Thackeray'.

Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeks disqualification of rebel MLAs

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has sought the disqualification of at least 16 MLAs and asked the Deputy Speaker to initiate proceedings for the same. Amid dwindling numbers and political turmoil, Thackeray has called for a National Executive Committee meeting at the Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai.

In another emotional address to Shiv Sena office-bearers on Friday night, Thackeray said the party's own people backstabbed him. "Congress and NCP are supporting us today, Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi have supported us. But our own people have backstabbed us. We gave tickets to people who could not have won and we made them victorious. Those people have backstabbed us today," he said.