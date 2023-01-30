'Fearmongering Won't Work Anymore': ISF Sends Message To Bengal CM Amid Faceoff

The face-off between the TMC and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) has intensified after members of the latter alleged that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is deliberately trying to stoke fear among the state's minority community. The Bengal CM, on the other hand, is defending herself by pinning the blame on the BJP, alleging that the saffron party is responsible for the disturbance.

This comes just a few days after the ISF was lathi-charged by the Bengal police on January 22 for blocking the traffic in Kolkata while protesting an alleged attack by TMC members. The ISF had alleged that its members were attacked by those of the TMC on its foundation event celebration in the Bhangar area in the South 24 Parganas district earlier this month.

ISF-TMC faceoff rages on

#LIVE on 'This Is Exclusive' | TMC keeps threatening us, says ISF leader. Bengal politics heats up ahead of Panchayat polls. pic.twitter.com/07TZ0uBh6U — Republic (@republic) January 30, 2023

Responding to the TMC's defence, ISF member Kase Siddique said that his faction does not accept CM Banerjee's 'fearmongering' in the name of the BJP. "CM Mamata Banerjee has always tried to instill fear among us (Muslims). She always says, if you don't cast your vote for me (TMC), BJP will come to power. If the BJP comes into power, they will stop Azaan, you will not be able to offer namaaz", Siddique from the Furfura Sharif village said.

"The BJP is ruling multiple states across the country. BJP is in UP, Maharashtra, Assam... has the azaan and namaaz stopped there? I often visit Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya. Everything is good there. Mamata cannot instill fear among us anymore. It's not only an attack on Furfura Sharif but it is an attack on the emotions of multiple people. Irrespective of any religion, people love Furfura Sharif", he said.

The tensions have flared up between the two parties ahead of the Panchayat elections in West Bengal which are expected to be held in March this year. During the previous election in 2018, the TMC won 38,118 Gram Panchayats, 8062 Panchayat Samitis and 793 Zilla Parishads whereas the BJP managed to win 5,779 Gram Panchayats, 769 Panchayat Samitis and 22 Zilla Parishads.