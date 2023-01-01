'Feel-good Thoughts': Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over the latter's claim that Congress will sweep the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and said that it's nice to have feel-good thoughts. "Mann Behlane ko Rahul Khyal Accha hai (It’s nice to have feel-good thoughts, Rahul). I can give in writing that the Bharatiya Janata Party will sweep the 2023 Assembly elections," Shivraj Singh said on Saturday, ANI reported.

Shirdi, Maharashtra | 'Mann Behlane ko Rahul Khyal Accha hai'. I can give in writing that BJP will sweep the 2023 Assembly elections: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim of Congress sweeping 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections pic.twitter.com/kTPABNYQ0S — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Grand Old Party will come to the power in Madhya Pradesh as there is a huge undercurrent against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

'Congress will sweep Madhya Pradesh polls': Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the media on December 31, the Wayanad MP said, "I can give this in writing that Congress is going to sweep the Madhya Pradesh elections and BJP will be seen nowhere. I can guarantee you that Congress will come to power. Every person in Madhya Pradesh knows that BJP has formed its government using money."

The Congress leader said, "There is a huge undercurrent against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The fight between BJP and Congress is no more a tactical political fight." He urged the opposition to unite to present an alternative vision to the people. Gandhi said the Bharat Jodo Yatra provided a framework to present a new way of working and thinking to the people.

The Wayanad MP also sought mutual respect between opposition leaders and Congress in taking on the BJP, which has been completely dominating the country's political space.

"If the opposition stands effectively with a vision, it will become very difficult for the BJP to win elections. But the opposition has to coordinate effectively and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)