'Feels Like A Long-distance Relationship With Delhi': YS Sharmila Slams Lutyens Media

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu (YSR) Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on October 20 slammed the Lutyens media for not giving enough coverage to Telangana and not reporting on alleged scams by the KCR-led BRS government.

Speaking at the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave, Sharmila said, "The (Lutyens) media doesn't question them (Telangana government) in the first place. The local media is biased, and the national media does not cover us. This is why KCR is not being questioned."

She alleged that the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation project is the biggest scam in India in recent history, to the tune of Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

"Why is it not getting coverage? This is the biggest scam in India on par with 2G or Coal gate. Somewhere in Bihar, Lalu's fodder scam was like Rs 1,000 crore or less. People in Kerala know about it. People in Telangana know about it, why? Because it is so close to Delhi, you people cover it. Whether the national media knows about it or talks about it?" Sharmila asked.

'Feels like a long-distance relationship with the capital'

The YSR Telangana Party chief also claimed that the Lutyens media covers what's happening in other parts of the world more than what's happening in other parts of the country.

"I'm just saying that you cover news from what's happening in other parts of the world more than you cover news on what's happening in other parts of India. Geographically, we are so far away from Delhi as it feels like a long-distance relationship with the capital," the YSR chief said.