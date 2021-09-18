'Felt Humiliated': Capt. Amarinder Singh Breaks Silence After Resigning As Punjab CM

During Captain Amarinder Singh's exclusive interview with the Editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami upon resigning as Punjab's Chief Minister, he extended his regrets that his 'contribution to the state was not recognised'. Further, he mentioned that he 'felt humiliated' and recognised his failure to anticipate the cold shoulder, given his 'association with Sonia Gandhi & children'.

"No idea why Congress humiliated me. "I felt humiliated. Didn't think of it, but that is perhaps because of my association with Sonia Gandhi & children. I thought this wouldn't happen."

During his conversation with Arnab Goswami, the former Punjab CM ended the prolonged speculation over the much-talked-about Congress Legislature Punjab (CLP) meet which was conducted in his absence. Pursuant to not being invited to the CLP conclave, he said, "I was not informed of the CLP meeting even though I am the leader."

Further, he said, "I then telephoned Congress president and said that I will resign by the end of the day."

Upon being asked about his resignation from the CM post, he affirmed that a duty-filled tenure in Punjab was 'misread'.

He said, "I am used to resignations. I am used to it. These things don't bother me. What bothers me is that I have been misread. I have done the best for the state."

Pointing out that Navjot Singh Sidhu received support from Pakistan as he even attended PM Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony despite his disapproval, Captain Amarinder Singh vouched that he would 'not support Sidhu' because of his 'incompetence'. He said, "I will not support Sidhu. I removed that person from my Cabinet. Why will I back the incompetent man?"

Punjab CM resigns after 'humiliation' by Congress

Reports suggest that the ex-CM had dialled Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Veteran Kamal Nath said he was 'a true Congressman at heart' and would do nothing to hurt the party's chances in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Captain Amarinder Singh had reportedly told Gandhi that he would no longer be able to take 'humiliation' despite accepting the political changes happening on her word.

Punjab Congress Row

In August, Captain Amarinder Singh relented to rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's demands after the Congress High Command appointed Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four working presidents to the state unit, which riled up the CM. After overlooking Singh's protests, Gandhi appointed Sidhu as the Punjab Congress President on July 18.