Fertilizer Scam: Delhi HC Grants Bail To RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh 2 Months Post Arrest

In a breather for RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh, he was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Thursday in connection with the fertilizer scam case filed by the ED. Arrested on June 2, he was booked under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in his capacity as the senior vice president of Jyoti Trading Corporation. Highlighting that the documentary evidence was already in ED's custody, the HC added that there was no allegation against the accused of threatening witnesses or tampering with evidence.

Taking into account the past conduct of Singh, it held that he cannot be said to be a flight risk. The court also considered the fact that the RJD MP suffers from cancer and other diseases such as right bundle branch block, mild stress inancid ischaemia, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and obstructive sleep apnea. According to the single-judge bench of Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, the accused was entitled to be released on bail not only on medical grounds but also merits of the case.

Here are the bail conditions:

The accused has to furnish a personal bond of Rs.10 lakh with one surety of the like amount

He cannot leave the country without the permission of the court

He shall not influence the prosecution witnesses

He must make himself available for investigation whenever required

Delhi High Court yesterday granted bail to RJD MP Amrender Dhari Singh in a money laundering case related to an alleged fertilizer subsidy scam. He was arrested by ED on June 2 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

RJD MP's alleged involvement in the fertilizer scam

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO) is a multi-state farmers' cooperative while Indian Potash Limited (IPL) is its company involved in supplying fertilisers for which the government provides subsidies. The CBI registered an FIR based on two complaints forwarded by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers carrying identical allegations from MP Nishikant Dubey and Sudish Tripathi of Bareilly. It stated that IFFCO managing director US Awasthi and IPL managing director PS Gahlaut imported fertilisers at highly inflated rates from 2007 to 2014 as part of a "criminal conspiracy" to claim higher subsidies.

They have also been accused of receiving illegal commissions worth over Rs.685 crore, reportedly siphoned off outside India. The agency mentioned in the FIR, "They allegedly siphoned off the commission through a complex web of fake commercial transactions through multiple companies registered outside India (beneficially owned by the accused persons) to camouflage the fraudulent transactions as genuine". It has also alleged the involvement of AgustaWestland case accused and chartered accountant Rajiv Saxena, Jyoti Trading Corporation and Rare Earth Group owner Pankaj Jain, his brother Sanjay Jain and RJD parliamentarian AD Singh in this scam.