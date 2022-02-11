Feud In TMC: Kunal Ghosh Demands Turncoat Mukul Roy's Arrest, Calls Him 'BJP Neta'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing internal rifts in the party, as the party’s spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Friday launched a tirade against Mukul Roy, a member of his party and demanded Central agencies arrest the politician, who has been accused in the Sarada and Narada scams.

While accusing Roy of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party again, Ghosh claimed that the leader who had made a comeback to the TMC after a brief stint with the BJP is ‘an influential conspirator’ and has used political parties to protect himself.

TMC spokesperson demands Mukul Roy's arrest

Calling the turncoat leader a ‘BJP leader,’ the TMC spokesperson said, "CBI and ED should arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy in Saradha and Narada case. I have already sent them a letter praying for joint interrogation with him. He is an influential conspirator. He has used different parties only for his personal protection. Mukul Roy should not be spared."

Following TMC's resounding victory in West Bengal Assembly elections in June last year, Mukul Roy re-joined the party. However, a new feud has erupted within the TMC as Mukul Roy is still named as a BJP MLA in the official records, according to West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Mukul Roy is a member of the Krishnanagar North Legislative Assembly who was elected on a BJP ticket. Meanwhile, his erstwhile party, BJP has gone to the Supreme Court asking for his revocation. The Supreme Court is now hearing the case.

Mukul Roy's return to TMC after BJP's loss in Assembly polls

An accused in the Narada sting operation case, Mukul Roy had resigned from TMC in September 2017 and joined BJP two months later. Subsequently, he was made the national vice-president of the BJP in September 2020. While he won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in Nadia district, his son Subhrangshu who joined the party in May 2019 was defeated from the Bijapur seat from where he was the incumbent MLA. On May 2, TMC won the West Bengal Assembly election by bagging 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies.

After Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari moved ahead of Mukul Roy to be named the Leader of the Opposition, speculation about the latter's political future started doing the rounds. Thereafter, Roy's son stirred controversy after writing on social media that one should do self-introspection before criticising the government which has come to power with people's support. Finally, Roy and his son rejoined TMC on June 11 in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew.

(Image: ANI)