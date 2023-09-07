'Few Things That Udhayanidhi Referred To Are Correct...': Sena (UBT) On Sanatan Row

The Shiv Sena (UBT), through an article published in its regional mouthpiece Saamana, on Thursday commented on the ongoing row over Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent statements on Sanatan Dharma that has courted a controversy.

Addressing the issue, the party said in the article, "BJP is very interested in what India's alliance partners are saying on it but everybody from Mamata, Kejriwal to Shiv Sena has criticised it. It showcases clear ignorance. Sanatan Dharma has been sustained for thousands of years and such statements hurt sentiments. However, some things that Udhayanidhi referred to are correct. Untouchability and inequality based on caste need to be eradicated. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar along with his followers gave away the Hindu religion for equality and justice. That was an eye-opener. Every religion has negatives and it has to be overcome. Stalin's statements are based on Dravidian vs. Sanatan differences. These differences have cropped up because of untouchability and other social evils because of the caste system that was there in Sanatan. We need to safeguard Sanatan but also eradicate the social evils."

Earlier on Saturday DMK youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi, who is also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, while speaking at a Sanatanam ('Sanatana Dharma') Abolition Conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum compared Sanatana Dharma with the likes of dengue and malaria, among other diseases, and said, "We have to eradicate them." 'Sanatana' divides people on the basis of caste, he said.

Political slugfest

Following the statement, BJP has been coming out with all guns blazing against the TN leader. Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday demanded that he should immediately apologise for his comments and also resign from the cabinet.

"What Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son and DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said not only insulted 'Sanatana Dharma' but has insulted all religions and the people of the country. Our culture teaches us to respect all religions. But spewing venom/hatred against one religion is condemnable," Javadekar, who is BJP’s Telangana in-charge, told reporters here.

Contrary to Shiv Sena (UBT), the faction of Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde authored a letter to Mumbai Police demanding action against Udhayanidhi Stalin over his derogatory remarks on Sanatan Dharma. Shiv Sena urged the joint commissioner of Mumbai Police to initiate strict action against Udhayanidhi Stalin.