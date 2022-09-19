Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav along with several party legislators took out a march from their party office to the State Assembly against the BJP-led state government in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The march came as the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commences today.

Speaking to media during the march, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Condition of roads is worst in Uttar Pradesh, we can only see potholes. Farmers are deprived of basic necessities and they are not getting any benefit from the Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government.”

Further highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s woes, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Corruption is at its peak and inflation is high. Unemployment is increasing in the state and they are snatching the rights of backward communities. They are selling airports and railways.”

“People are not satisfied with Agniveers. Till now, the government has not given any answer on how many youths will get jobs through the Agniveer scheme. And today, policemen of the Uttar Pradesh government stopped us from conducting the march. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is not ready to face us. They have failed at every step. They are not even allowing us to enter the Assembly,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav added.

Seeking an answer from the UP government on Lumpy Skin Disease, Akhilesh Yadav further said, “Cows are suffering from the lumpy skin disease, what is the government’s preparation on this?”

Following law & order too much to expect from SP: Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, speaking to media about the ongoing protest by SP; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following laws & order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders.”

On the other hand, UP Police claimed that the party leaders didn't take permission for the march. “However, a designated route was assigned to them for the procession but they refused to take it,” UP police said.

Jt CP (Law & Order) Piyush Mordia said, “Samajwadi Party leaders hadn't taken permission. Still, they were assigned a designated route which would not have caused traffic congestion. They refused to take that.”

He added, “We've no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there won't be a problem.”

As the SP MLAs started gathering at the site, the police barricaded the entire area and deployed heavy security outside their office in the city.

SP's show of strength

During the march led by UP's Leader of Opposition, the SP MLAs and MLCs will raise issues of unemployment, price rise, crime against women and poor law and order situation in the state. The march commenced at the SP office and will pass through Raj Bhavan and the Gandhi statue located near the General Post Office before culminating at the Vidhan Bhavan. Speaking to the media, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary claimed that social harmony is in danger as the Yogi Adityanath-led government is working with a "revenge mentality".