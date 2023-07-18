Fight Against TMC In Bengal Will Intensify: CPI(M) State Secretary Salim

Asserting that the teaming up of opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will have no bearing on Bengal politics, CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim on Tuesday said the fight against Trinamool Congress will intensify in the state.

He claimed that TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had no option but to join the Bengaluru opposition meeting since her earlier attempts to form a third front with parties like Samajwadi Party and Biju Janata Dal have not fructified.

"There is no alliance with Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and there won’t be one," the CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary said.

The TMC supremo and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury were among the leaders of 26 parties, that also included Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, present at a meeting of the opposition parties in Bengaluru to chalk out a strategy to jointly take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

"The fight against TMC will go on more vigorously," he told PTI.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress have fought against the ruling TMC in Bengal in the violence-hit panchayat elections, where both the opposition and the Mamata Banerjee-led party have levelled serious accusations against each other.

Salim said, "Mamata Banerjee is not able to take on the BJP because of ED, CBI and corruption cases." He claimed that a new binary is now being created in Bengal with the opposition parties like the Left, Congress and ISF on one side and the TMC and BJP on the other.

"To shake this position off, the TMC has no option but to become a part of the Bengaluru meeting of opposition parties," he said.