'Fight Is For Equality & Equal Citizenship,' Says Owaisi On RSS Chief's 'supremacy' Remark

Reacting to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'Muslims should abandon their supremacy' remark, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that Muslims are only talking about equality and not supremacy.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP also accused Bhagwat of inciting violence and asked him about his silence on inflation, unemployment and other issues.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Owaisi said, "We are celebrating 75 years of India's independence, where have the Muslims of India talked about the rhetoric of supremacy. Our fight is for equal citizenship, equal rights and supremacy of law. His statement is Casteist."

He claimed that for RSS, diversity is anti-national. "He is inciting violence with war references. Who is he to give permission to the Muslims how to practice religion? Why is RSS so scared of India's diversity and pluralism," Owaisi said.

"RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat would never speak on inflation, unemployment, India-China and Rupee's value," he said, adding, "Is Mohan Bhagwat scared of China, a country that is taking our land. Is that not an external threat to this country? Why is Bhagwat Ji not talking about it?"

Mohan Bhagwat's remark

In an interview with Organiser and Panchjanya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that Muslims have nothing to fear in India, but they must abandon their 'boisterous rhetoric of supremacy'.

"The simple truth is this – Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy,” he said.

He further said, "We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together- they must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here- whether a Hindu or a communist- must give up this logic."