Fin Min Assures Clause-by-clause Perusal Of Farm Laws; Slams Oppn For Not Raising Issues

As farmers plan highway blockage on Saturday, demanding the repeal of the Farm Bills, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, spoke with Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, assuring that the Centre is willing to hold talks with the various farm unions. Pointing out that Congress had promised to abolish the APMC in their 2019 manifesto, Sitharaman, said that Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has offered to the laws discuss clause-by-clause with the farm leaders. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh continue to stage a protest around Delhi's borders for the 16th consecutive day, demanding a rollback of these laws.

Nirmala Sitharaman: 'Centre hopes to continue talks'

"Farmers are currently introspecting. They have been given a written proposal from the Centre, based on the concerns raised by the farmers proactively. Farmers are going through the proposal and I hope talks will continue in a conciliatory manner as it happened before," she said.

When asked if there were political motivations of certain parties to thwart talks, she said, "What is political about farmers' welfare? You as Congress party, have mentioned it in your 2019 manifesto, spoke very strongly that the farmers must be allowed to export their products wherever they want. What is Congress seeking to achieve by muddying the waters? Minister Narendra Tomar has offered to sit with farmers and go through the laws clause by clause, noting which need work. Congress should keep a copy of these laws and sit with farmers and note down where they have issues."

Refuting allegations that the laws were passed in a hurry, she said that the farm reforms have been in discussion over the past two decades. Reminding that it was the Opposition who had not allowed Tomar to answer their queries in the Rajya Sabha, during the Farm debate, she said that several meetings were held between the Centre and the stakeholders. Assuring that contract farming has existed for a long time, she said that doubts were being sown in the minds of farmers.

"These farm laws have been discussed over two decades in various committees. The ruckus in the Rajya Sabha occurred after Narendra Singh Tomar stood up to explain the laws and Opposition played the game of not allowing him to speak. The agriculture ministry has released how many stake-holder meetings were held; these laws were done after due deliberation. We are showing the right concern to address the farmers' issues, it is not a victory or defeat for anyone," she said.

She added, "Contract farming has existed in many states including the Congress-allied Maharashtra. It exists in Punjab, Karnataka, Haryana also. It was not being brought up then as a concern. What was the solution they offered? How come Karnataka farmers are not protesting against it? It is just a campaign to rake in doubts in the minds of these farmers, which is not well-founded."

Fin Min: 'Why not raise the concerns of farmers?'

Lashing out at people who were joining the protests and not raising farmers' concerns, she said, "If people go and join them and raise the concerns of the farmers, then the government can speak. They are just joining and not raising the points germane to the laws. What is the value addition? If you know the farming sector so well, put forth the points which are of concern. If it is a serious concern, the minister will answer you, if not why are you there?"

Talking about the backlash faced by the Centre on an international stage, with several world leaders raising the farm protests, she said that there was a 'brotherhood' opposing all reforms, simply because they did not like the Modi government and it did not suit their agenda.

"There is a common brotherhood in India and abroad, which raises issues which serve their agenda. Any good reform the government does in the public interest, they join protests, because it goes against certain sections. I don't say the farmers are wrong, we are welcome to answer them. But to raise an international outcry because they don't like the Modi government by the usual suspects is not right. We are ready to talk, but the Congress shedding crocodile tears after mentioning the same in their manifesto will be exposed," she said.

Farmers protest continue

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. The Centre has requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders, and continue with next round of talks. Farmers have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

