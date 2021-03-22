'Final Decision By CM,' Says Congress' HK Patil On Vazegate Forcing Anil Deshmukh's Exit

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Maharashtra in-charge and Senior Congress leader H. K. Patil stated that 'according to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance resignation of State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is an option under consideration'. On Monday, Karanataka Congress MLA HK Patil held talks with party leaders in Maharashtra on the recent developments in the Sachin Vaze case, involving state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

On being asked if the resignation discussion is on the table? Senior Congress leader H. K. Patil exclusively told Republic that the final discussion will be taken after the meeting with the Chief Minister.

"I spoke to Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and also Maharashtra PCC chief Nana Patole and we discussed this in detail. Both Balasaheb Thorat & Ashok Chavan will meet the honourable Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the alleged letter of the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Today NCP chief Sharad Pawar very categorically made a statement that we'll discuss resignation as well. Whatever alternatives come, we'll see, even resignation is one alternative. At last, it will be up to the Chief Minister to take the final decision as soon as possible". READ | Fadnavis counters Sharad Pawar pinning Vaze appointment on Param Bir; mentions CM, HM role

"No blame game": HK Patil

"There is no blame game. Whatever allegations are made by the Police commissioner, the home minister has already made a statement and has himself urged the CM to conduct a free and fair inquiry. Sharad Pawar has said on record that resignation is also one of the alternatives but we will have to discuss and look into the genuinity of the letter and for that, there will be a discussion. Congress Core Committee members will be meeting the CM in the evening and deliberate over the issue," Patil said. READ | Lakhan Bhaiya case convict met Sachin Vaze a day before Mansukh Hiren was found dead

CM Thackeray calls for a meeting

Meanwhile, the CM on Monday called for a meeting of top officers in the state's Home department. The Shiv Sena chief has sought a detailed review of the law and order situation in the state, following the fallout of the Vazegate scandal. The meeting with the law and judiciary department is to take place at 4:30 pm, sources informed, adding that legal ramifications of the ongoing crisis and potential resources are to be studied as well.

What is the Vazegate scandal?

Following his transfer from the post of Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray and Governor Koshyari accusing Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh of indulging in 'misdeeds' and 'malpractices' and narrated an explosive account of 'extortion' and insinuating political meddling in his affairs.

Param Bir, who is currently the Maharashtra DG (Home Guards), alleged that Deshmukh had asked Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores for him every month from places across Mumbai. The Home Minister has refuted the allegations and accused the cop of attempting to save himself in the case. Deshmukh also said that he might file a defamation case against the top cop.

The allegations have come as a major embarrassment to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, with the Opposition BJP accusing the ruling coalition of corruption and demanding Deshmukh's resignation. Breaking his silence on the controversy, NCP's Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that there was no evidence to prove Param Bir's claims and called for a high-level inquiry into the matter. He, however, maintained that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has full authority to take action on the allegations by the former Mumbai CP.