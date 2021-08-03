Final List Of Ministers For Karnataka Cabinet Expansion To Be Released Today: Sources

The decision on highly-anticipated Karnataka cabinet expansion is most likely to be taken by Tuesday night, sources have told Republic Media Network. According to sources, the cabinet list is expected to be out by Tuesday itself. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has said that once the list of new ministers is finalised, the day for the oath-taking ceremony will be decided after discussion with Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Dakshin Kannada constituency. Sources have said that the list approved by BJP central leadership will be received by end of the day after which the decision for oath-taking may be taken tomorrow.

Speaking with the media on Monday, Basavaraj Bommai, who recently took charge as the CM of Karnataka, said that he had a detailed discussion with BJP president JP Nadda regarding the same. The new Karnataka CM has taken back to back trips to Delhi to discuss the cabinet expansion.

Sources have also said that the cabinet expansion will see the induction of many new faces into the cabinet. BY Vijayendra, Karnataka BJP vice president and son of ex-CM BS Yediyurappa could also be a part of the cabinet.

Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle and Horticulture Minister R Shankar might be left out of the Cabinet, according to sources. Moreover, speculation is rife that KS Eshwarappa, Arvind Bellad, Sunil Kumar Karkala and Kota Srinivas Poojary are also lobbying for a Ministerial berth.

Expanding his Cabinet may well be the first big challenge before Basavaraj Bommai as he will have to maintain a balance between factions within the BJP as there would be several aspirants among the party old guard, and legislators who had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019. However, Bommai has made it clear that his government will not be a rubber stamp.

The new chief minister also hosted a lunch at Hotel Ashoka for all state MPs. Around 24 MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were present, however, some Congress and JDS MPs skipped the meeting. At the meeting with the MPs, the chief minister asked them to identify gaps in the projects related to Karnataka so as to involve the MPs regularly for seeking central support for the projects.

Upon taking over as CM of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi and held discussions for nearly an hour on July 30. After the meeting, Karnataka CM informed that PM Modi extended his full support to the state. Further, he urged PM Modi to approve All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) for Hubballi-Dharwad and AIIMS like institutes for Raichur and to upgrade ESIC Medical College & Hospital in Kalaburagi to a regional AIIMS-like Institute.

Apart from meeting PM Modi, Basavaraj Bommai also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the various development projects of the state. In addition, he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Health & Family Welfare and Chemical & Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on July 31 in New Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)