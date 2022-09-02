Finally: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Acts Against Party Brute Who Assaulted Elderly Lady

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday expelled his party's local office-bearer Vinod Argile from his post, hours after the latter's arrest for assaulting and abusing an elderly woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura on August 28.

Earlier in the day, three MNS workers were arrested after a video showing them assaulting a woman in public went viral. They were detained by the police a day before that. After the disturbing video was heavily circulated, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (act intending to outrage modesty of woman) at Nagpada police station on Thursday.

This action by the MNS chief against Vinod Argile comes after another party leader, Keshav Mulay, on Thursday, had failed to condemn the worker's action in clear terms. While speaking to ANI, MNS leader Keshav Mulay said, "Viral video depicting Vinod Argyle is not complete; we're not supporting it, MNS respects women but that woman kicked our party's banner and abused our party workers, which is edited out. Vinod Argyle also has temper issues. We have faith in the judicial system."

MNS worker assaults woman

An elderly woman was assaulted and abused by an MNS worker in Mumbai on August 28. This happened when a woman named Prakash Devi raised an objection over MNS workers installing bamboo sticks for an advertisement in front of her medical shop without consent. The man, believed to be Vinod Argile, who was carrying the installation was seen trashing her and pushing her to the ground after the woman asked the MNS workers to stop. A video later went viral. He had gone to the extent of pushing her with force, making her weep, and had embarrassed her publicly. The onlookers who were standing while the horrific incident was taking place did not offer any support to the woman.