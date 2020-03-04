Financial Crisis In Kerala Has Affected Schemes For SC/STs, Says Minister AK Balan

Kerala is facing a financial crisis that has affected various government schemes carried out for the backward communities in the state, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Backward Classes AK Balan said on Wednesday.

During the Question Hour of the Kerala Assembly, the Opposition members raised the issue of housing schemes under the Ambedkar Rural Development Programme being stalled in various constituencies, replying to which, AK Balan admitted that the state is facing a financial crisis.

"There is a financial crisis globally. In India and Kerala, the situation is the same. It is also felt in the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe department. The shortage of funds is the reason for the delay in the development of Ambedkar colonies. I agree with the opposition on this, " AK Balan said.

About Ambedkar colonies Programme

The Ambedkar Rural Development Programme foresees development works worth Rs 50 lakh each in two colonies of all Assembly constituencies in Kerala.

As the SC/ST department launches welfare schemes for the most marginalised sections in the society, the minister should demand more funds to complete the development of Ambedkar colonies, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said.

'Coronavirus outbreak threatens global economy': Kerala FM

Fearing that the novel coronavirus will impact Kerala's economy, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Tuesday, February 3, asserted that if the coronavirus outbreak is not contained globally within three months it may lead to a worldwide economic crisis. The impact of the crisis may be felt in the state, Thomas added.

"With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the global economy is facing a threat... if the outbreak is not contained within three months," said Thomas Isaac in Kerala Assembly on Tuesday.

He further informed that the tourism industry in the state has already been adversely affected after Coronavirus cases were reported in the region. The finance minister also expressed his worry about the Kerala economy as it is dependent on NRI remittances.

Coronavirus has infected 8 people in India so far and has confirmed cases reported in more than 60 countries.

