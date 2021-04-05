FIR Against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan For Allegedly Threatening Dasna Temple Priest

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly threatening religious leader Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

Taking cognisance of a video and a tweet allegedly having the potential to cause "disaffection among communities," a case was registered at the Parliament Street police station against the lawmaker for allegedly threatening the Dasna head priest.

The FIR has been filed under 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC.

The development comes a day after Amanatullah Khan lodged a police complaint against Narsinghanand for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. The police had filed an FIR on Saturday based on Khan's complaint. READ | AAP govt in Delhi didn't build any hospital, flyover between 2015, 2019: BJP

Taking to Twitter, the AAP MLA informed that he has submitted a complaint against Narsinghanand for uttering blasphemous words against Islam in a video circulating on social media.

Khan had said, “The appeal is to take strict action against this impudence. People like Narsinghanand are not fit to live in society. These people are spoiling the atmosphere of the country.”