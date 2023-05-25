FIR Against BJP MLA Harish Poonja Over 'CM Siddaramaiah Killed 24 Hindus' Remark

An FIR has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harish Poonja, an MLA from Belthangady. A complaint was lodged against Harish Poonja after an unverified video surfaced in which he can be seen accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of murdering 24 Hindus.

According to sources, the incident took place during a victory celebration in Belthangady on May 22 when Harish Poonja, re-elected as the MLA from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, allegedly made a controversial statement. In the video that surfaced, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA is purportedly heard accusing the newly elected Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a Congress leader, of being involved in the deaths of 24 Hindus.

FIR registered against BJP MLA

Reacting sharply to the alleged remarks of the BJP MLA against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, the state unit of the Congress party has filed a complaint with the police and accordingly, an FIR against the saffron party MLA has been registered. Congress has condemned Harish Poonja's controversial remark and asked the police to take stern action against him. The BJP MLA has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Notably, despite Congress' landslide victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections that took place on May 10, Poonja defeated Congress' Rakshith Shivaram from Belthangady with a margin of 18,216 votes. He defeated K Vasanth Bangera, a five-time MLA, with a margin of 22,974 votes in 2018.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had. Following the thumping victory, Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister on May 20, and DK Shivakumar took oath as his deputy.