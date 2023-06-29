FIR Against BJP's Amit Malviya Over Tweet On Rahul Gandhi, Party Says 'abuse Of Power'

After an FIR was registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya over an animated video that he posted on social media on June 17 following a complaint by a Karnataka Congress leader that accused him of promoting enmity and instigating people against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Malviya reposted the same tweet with a caption in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi Videshi Taaqaton ka Mohra (Rahul Gandhi a pawn of foreign forces).

The video accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to break India at the behest of foreign powers. “Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game…,” the BJP leader tweeted.

The case was registered following a complaint from Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee member Ramesh Babu in connection with a tweet posted by Amit Malviya recently, police said on Wednesday.

The tweet showed an animated video allegedly mocking Rahul Gandhi. According to the FIR, the BJP IT head tweeted a video with the captions, "Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game and more dangerous are people who are pulling strings of #Raga like Sam P, staunchly anti-India, they leave no stone unturned to defame India overseas, just to embarrass PM Modi."

Malviya has been booked under sections 153(A), 120(B), 505(2) and 34 of the IPC which pertain to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and ‘doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony’ and conspiracy.

BJP calls it an abuse of power

Reacting to the action taken against Malviya by Karnataka Congress leader, the BJP charged that it was an abuse of power to suppress the truth.

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said, "Her party is in receipt of information with regards to an FIR against a position taken by the BJP with regards to Rahul Gandhi's US visit". She further said it shows that the Gandhi family has again given proof of how far it can go to suppress the truth if it gets power.

Smriti Irani further reiterated her party's allegations against Rahul Gandhi that he hobnobbed with people with suspicious credentials, including those close to billionaire investor George Soros who wants to destabilise the democratically elected Indian government, during his recent visit to the US.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress in a tweet saying, "The FIR against Amit Malviya is nothing but a malicious use of provisions of law to silence, intimidate. At best, if Rahul Gandhi was aggrieved by any tweet, he could have filed a defamation case in court."

"Using the state machinery to settle scores only shows that Congress' own communication and social media paraphernalia is supremely incompetent and hence needs a state police to fight its battles! Pathetic. See you in court," Poonawalla said.