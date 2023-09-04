FIR Against Four Over Editors Guild Report On Media Coverage Of Ethnic Clashes In Manipur

Based on a complaint filed by N Sarat Singh, a social activist from Imphal, the Manipur police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against four members of the Editors Guild of India (EGI), including its president. The complainant has alleged that the crowdfunded fact-finding team of the Editors' Guild of India, who went to Manipur to look into the media's reportage of the ethnic conflict in the state, submitted a "false, fabricated and sponsored" report, adding that it was “baseless and motivated and funded paid news”.

Confirming the news, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Monday (September 4), “The state government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild, who are trying to create more clashes in the state of Manipur.”

“If you want to do something, then do visit the spot, see the ground reality, meet the representatives of all communities, and then publish what you found. Otherwise, meeting some sections only and coming to a conclusion is highly condemnable,” the CM added.

Police invoke Section 66A of IT Act against EGI members

The police have invoked Section 66A of the Information and Technology (IT) Act, despite the provision having been struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015.

The police have also charged the Guild members under IPC sections related to promoting enmity between groups, injuring or defiling a place of worship, uttering words with deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings and statements conducing to public mischief.

The Editors Guild of India had sent a three-member fact-finding team to Manipur, comprising journalists Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan, Sanjay Kapoor and the EGI president, Seema Mustafa.

The EGI in its report released on Saturday (September 2) said there are clear indications that the leadership of the state became partisan during the conflict. The report alleged that the valley-based journalists in Manipur filed one-sided reports and the editors and chiefs of bureaus failed to cross-check all reports. "It should have avoided taking sides in the ethnic conflict, but it failed to do its duty as a democratic government, which should have represented the entire state," the report said in its summary.

In its report, the fact-finding team refers to a certain Hill Area Committee Act, 1972, but it was learnt from the government that no such Act exists in Manipur. The claim of the fact-finding team that the state government flouted the provisions of this Act to declare "reserved forest" or "protected forest" was also found to be false, as no such notification was issued recently, notifying any area as "reserved forest" or "protected forest". According to Manipur Forest Department data, the last such order notifying a reserved forest was made in 1990.

In continuity of these claims, the fact-finding team alleged that the declarations were meant to evict Kuki villages; however, as per the data available, the records of the eviction carried out by the government shows that between October 2015 to April 2023, a total of 413 houses were evicted, out of which community-wise data reveal that the Meitei and the Meitei Pangal (Muslim) community were the worst affected.

In conclusions and recommendations, the fact-finding team of the Editors Guild writes, "The Meitei media, for that is what Manipur media seemed to have become during the conflict, acted collectively with editors consulting each other and agreeing on a common narrative, e.g., agreeing on common language to report an incident, referring to certain use of language or even not reporting an event.”

In another concluding statement, the team writes, "The Meitei media became a party to the vilification of security forces, especially the Assam Rifles. It failed in its duty by constant propaganda against the Assam Rifles, claiming that it was only purveying the views of the public.”

The report also accused the state government on several accounts, holding the Biren Singh government solely responsible for the violence, and apparently aimed to portray the ethnic clashes in Manipur as an attack by the majority Meiteis upon the minority Kuki-Zo community.

The FIR states the EGI report captioned a photo of a burning building in Churachandpur district as a "Kuki house" on May 5. The building, however, was a Forest Department beat office that was set on fire by a mob on May 3, soon after the peace rally in Churachandpur.

It may be mentioned that later, the EGI deleted the X (Twitter) post and corrected the caption in a later post. "Smoke rises from a house after clashes erupted in Manipur,” the updated caption read.

AMWJU and EGM come down heavily on Editors Guild report

Meanwhile, slamming the EGI and accusing the body of presenting half-baked stories, the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors Guild of Manipur (EGM) has said in an statement, "So-called fact-finding report of the Editors Guild of India completed in merely four days.The report has many contentions and wrong representations, which are damaging to the reputation of the journalist community in the state, especially Imphal-based news outlets."

It further stated that the AMWJU and EGM acknowledge there were shortcomings in its reportage of the events in the state, but it was because of unavoidable constraints, such as lack of contact on account of the internet ban as well as the hard division of territories accessible to reporters belonging to the communities in conflict. "AMWJU and EGM also acknowledge there were silences maintained by the Imphal-based media on certain incidents too, but these were also self-censorship to avoid escalation of dangerous emotions among the warring parties. Journalists on the other side of the current divide too would be facing the same constraints and compulsions, but the EGI does not seem to think so," the joint statement said.

The AMWJU and EGM have sought clarification from the EGI, accusing the latter of grave misrepresentations of the Imphal-based journalists community. The journalists' bodies from Manipur have also threatened legal damage suits against the EGI if they fail to clarify their charges.

Press Club of India condemns police case against EGI members

The Press Club of India, on its part, has strongly condemned lodging of a police case against the three members of the fact-finding committee of the EGI and its president on the media coverage of the ethnic clash and violence in Manipur. In a statement issued on September 4, the Press Club of India voiced its concern over the use of Section 66A of the IT Act by the police, despite the fact that this provision has been repeatedly struck down by the Supreme Court.

"This action by the state government is a strong-arm tactic, amounting to the intimidation of the country's apex media body," stated the Press Club of India, adding, “This is a case of shooting the messenger rather than taking measures to restore peace in the state.”