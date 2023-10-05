FIR Against Shiv Sena MP For Making Nanded Hospital Dean Clean Toilets

Maharashtra police registered a first information report (FIR) against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil on Wednesday a day after he allegedly made the acting dean of a government hospital in Nanded, where 31 patients died in 48 hours, clean dirty toilets and urinals.

The MP from Hingoli visited the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday after it reported 31 deaths within two days due to alleged shortage of medicines. Patil visited dean Dr Shyamrao Wakode’s office and was inspecting the wards and demanded to see the hospital toilets. On seeing a toilet in a dirty condition, Patil instructed Wakode to clean it. The video of the same, which has now gone viral, was allegedly shot by Patil’s aides and shared on social media.

Following the incident, Dr Wakode filed a complaint against Patil at Nanded Rural police station under sections 353 (charges of obstructing the public servant from doing his duty), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In his complaint, Dr Wakode said "Hemant Patil forcefully entered my cabin with his supporters and started abusing me and my community. He first asked me to vacate my chair. Later he sat on the chair and then forcefully took me to the toilet and asked to clean it. I cleaned the washroom out of fear. He then started abusing me and made racist remarks on the SC/ST community.”

The SDPO of Nanded Sushil Kumar Nayak added, "On the complaint of Dr Wakode, we have registered the case and will take action as per law.”

When asked about the incident, Patil told Republic, “In the last 76 hours, 36-37 people lost their lives. It's true that he cleaned the toilets, but even I cleaned the toilets. When the Prime Minister is also cleaning toilets, then how can a doctor keep his hospital vicinity dirty. The cleaning staff is used by these doctors to clean utensils at their homes. Pigs roam in the hospital premises. This is the state of cleanliness in the hospital. I never made remarks on his caste, but I don't have any guilt for what I did. Even if a doctor comes from a Dalit community, he doesn’t have the right to mismanage the hospital. Even if you are a Dalit, you can be questioned on the loss of lives. Being a Dalit doesn’t allow you to let people die.”

As many as 31 deaths, including those of infants, were recorded at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in central Maharashtra's Nanded district in 48 hours since September 30.