FIR Filed Against Congress Leader Raja Pateria For His Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

As anger continues to mount against former Congress minister from Madhya Pradesh Raja Pateria who made a controversial remark where he went on to say 'be ready to kill Modi', Republic TV accessed the FIR filed against Raja Pateria.

Notably, the incident happened while Pateria was addressing a public meeting in the Panna district on Sunday where he stated that Modi will finish the elections and create division on the basis of religion, community, and language. "Minorities, Dalits, and Tribals are in danger. If you want to save the Indian constitution then be ready to kill Modi," he said.

FIR copy accessed

Pateria backtracks

After a row following his alleged remark, which has since gone viral on social media after which several BJP supporters clamoured for his arrest. Raja Pateria issued a clarification by releasing a new video.

Pateria claimed that his comments were wrongly interpreted and that he meant defeating Modi electorally. He claimed of being a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, hence he will not talk about killing someone.

In his clarification, Pateria said, "A video has emerged in which it's shown that I have said 'Kill Modi'. I would like to say, I am a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi and such a person cannot talk about killing someone. That video has been misrepresented. What I really said was it is necessary to defeat Modi in the political scenario in order to save the country's constitution, remove unemployment, to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribals. My motive has been wrongly represented."