FIR Filed Against Congress Leader Renuka Chowdhury For Grabbing Policeman By Collar

After Renuka Chowdhury appeared to grab the collar of a police officer during protests in Hyderabad, an FIR was filed against the former Union Minister and Congress leader on Thursday. In the FIR, Chowdhury has been booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 151 (continuing in a group of 5 or more after it has been asked to disperse), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, when Republic confronted the Congress leader, she furiously called the media 'hypocrite'. "You don't even know what happened. Have you seen the visuals where they were pushing us? I almost fell on that poor cop. I had to hold him because I was going to fall," the former Union Minister said, sitting in a police van at the Golconda police station after she, along with three others were detained.

Renuka Chowdhury attempts to shift the blame

In a bid to turn tables, she said, "We were four women. Usba Ji's (one of the women with Renuka Chouwdhury) hands were twisted. All of us have bruise marks on our legs and thighs. We were pinched and pushed into this police van. Haven't you seen any of those visuals? Wow. You only saw the video where I was holding the officer's collar, just because I couldn't hold his shoulder. Let the truth show the reality. This is how the police here behave with every citizen. Have you seen the visuals where these officers were pinching us women and forcing us into the office van?"

#LIVE | Renuka Chowdhury slams CM KCR & TRS from the police car she has been in for some time now in front of the Golconda Police station where she's been taken after being seen grabbing a policeman by the collar; Tune in here - https://t.co/0iXuUsnrvM… pic.twitter.com/TEFAwZ5ssw — Republic (@republic) June 16, 2022

The incident took place on a day when Congress in Telangana, just like other states protested against Enforcement Directorate summons to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald. While Sonia is set to appear on June 23, Rahul has already appeared thrice, with the fourth appearance scheduled for June 17. Republic has learnt that the Parliamentarian has requested the agency for three more days to appear.

Sources also informed how the Wayanad MP, during his probe by the Central agency over the last few days blamed now-deceased Congress leader Motilal Vora for alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd transactions.

The 51-year-old told the agency officials that the former Congress Treasurer was responsible for all transactions linked to the acquisition of AJL by Young Indian, sources informed.