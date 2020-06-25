FIR Filed Against BJP's Gopichand Padalkar For 'Corona' Remark Against Sharad Pawar

An FIR has been registered against BJP's Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Gopichand Padalkar for referring to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar as 'Maharashtra's Coronavirus.' The FIR has been registered with the Baramati Police under Section 505-2 of the Indian Penal Code.

While lashing out on the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, BJP's Padalkar had stated, "Sharad Pawar is Maharashtra's Corona." Demanding reservation for the Dhangar community, Padalkar had claimed that Pawar wanted to politicise the issue for his own gain, he alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had not provided any money for the upliftment of the Dhangar community. In a veiled reference to the state government's support for the Maratha reservation, Padalkar accused it of harbouring double standards for different communities.

Here is what Gopichand Padalkar had said:

"Sharad Pawar is Maharashtra's Corona. Because for the last many years, he has been leading Maharashtra. He has always taken a stance of committing atrocities on the state's backward classes and will continue to do so in the future, He doesn't have an ideology, agenda, or vision. He instigates smaller communities, takes them on his side, and then commits injustice with them. I don't think that he will be positive about the demand of reservation for the Dhangar community. He only wants to politicise the reservation for the Dhangar community."

'Emotional outburst'

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis jumped to defend Padalkar's remarks. Fadnavis stated that the BJP MLC's comments were not appropriate but an emotional outburst. "I had a word with Padalkar. I told him that though Pawar saheb is our political opponent he is not our enemy. I told him that forget Pawar saheb, making such remarks against any senior leader is not appropriate. If anyone wants to express his opposition, it should be done using appropriate words," Fadnavis said.

