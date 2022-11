FIR Filed In Odisha Against TMC Neta Amid Outrage Over Sexist Slur Against President Murmu

Amid major outrage over Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Akhil Giri for his sexist and hateful remarks against President of India Droupadi Murmu, an FIR has now been registered against the West Bengal Minister in the state of Odisha.

The complainant is Kusum Tete, a BJP MLA from Odisha. The FIR stated, "I came across a video of the incident, which has now gone viral all over the country through a social media platforms, where it is clearly visible that Mr. Akhil Giri, while addressing a rowdy crowd, made derogatory and sexist remarks about the President of India Droupadi Murmu, commenting slyly about her looks." It added that it was a deliberate attempt to insult a member of Scheduled Tribe.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Governor La Ganesan, seeking an appointment to demand the sacking of the TMC minister. In his letter to the Governor, BJP has questioned CM Mamata Banerjee's silence over the minister's sexist remarks.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed regret over the 'no action' against Giri as yet. "India's President holds the highest post in the country. Be it a TMC minister or anyone who tries to insult the President, it is an attack on the democracy of the country. The TMC minister has still not apologised to the country for his comments, and no action has been taken against him. Therefore, all this has happened under the support of the CM."

On the other hand, BJP leader Sambit Patra led a protest in Odisha against the sexist remarks of the TMC leader, demanding the sacking of Bengal Minister Akhil Giri.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too expressed anger over the TMC Minister's comments, and said, "He insulted the first citizen of the country with a feudal mindset. In a democracy, this kind of intolerance against gender & colour is condemnable. A few days ago, Adhir Chowdhury also did the same. I hope Mamata Banerjee, being a representative of women, takes action."

TMC Minister insults President Murmu

TMC minister Akhil Giri, while attacking Suvendu Adhikari during a rally, dragged President Murmu’s name into it and insulted her. Giri made the most sexist and hateful remark against the President of India, in the presence of other senior party leaders including the state Women and Child Development Minister Dr. Shashi Panja, who did not say a word or even try to to protest against his comment.

In a public meeting, the minister said, “He (Suvendu) says, I am not good-looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking... We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?."

Meanwhile, on confronting the TMC minister Dr Shashi Panja over the remarks of her party leader, she said “This comment is not endorsed by the party. We don't endorse such comments. It is for the minister to take responsibility. We hold the highest regard for the President of India."

