Fire Accident Near BRS Meeting Venue In Khammam, One Dead, Three Injured

Quick links:
IMAGE: Unsplash.com
One person died and at least three others suffered injuries in a fire accident near the venue of a BRS meeting at a village in Khammam district on Wednesday.
According to the hospital, where the injured were admitted, one person died and three others sustained burns.
Media reports claimed that crackers burst close to the meeting venue sparked fire in a hut in which a gas cylinder exploded leading to the tragedy.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.