Firhad Hakim's Daughter Raises 'President's Rule' Bogey, Cries Foul Over Bail Reversal

Reacting to the cancellation of West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim's bail in the Narada case, his daughter Shabba Hakim cried foul over the Calcutta High Court's order. Speaking to the media, she raised alarm over the "illegal" detention of Hakim and other leaders for 4 hours after the Special CBI court granted them bail. According to her, this was a sign that the central agency was confident of obtaining a stay on the order.

Though Advocate General Kishore Dutta did appear before the Calcutta HC, she lamented that such an order was passed in the absence of the individual lawyers of the accused. On this occasion, she also expressed fear that President's Rule will be imposed in West Bengal. She contended that the BJP top brass was trying to wrest control of the state by arresting the "most popular" leaders as the saffron party failed to make an impact in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

It's a conspiracy by PM Modi & Amit Shah as they could not win Bengal democratically. Now they want to win it by arresting the most popular leaders & creating conspiracies to pave the way for presidential rule: Shabba Hakim on her father & TMC leader Firhad Hakim's arrest by CBI pic.twitter.com/dnMDLhvkQR — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Narada case and subsequent arrests

According to reports, Narada news portal chief Mathew Samuel had contacted the then deputy mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and IPS officer SMH Mirza through local contacts in 2016. Reports add that Mirza then facilitated in establishing Samuel's contact with several top-ranking Trinamool officials like - Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Prasun Bannerjee, Subrata Mukherjee and Suvendu Adhikari to name a few. Ahead of the 2016 West Bengal assembly polls, Samuel had posed as a businessman of Impex Consultancy Solutions floated by Samuel himself to conduct a sting operation.

Some of these TMC leaders were accused of accepting a substantial amount of illegal gratification from Samuel leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 120B of the IPC and Sections 7, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (a) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While CBI initially arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza, he is currently out on bail. On Monday morning, WB Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and ex-legislator Sovan Chatterjee were taken into custody in connection with this case.

This propelled a protest from CM Mamata Banerjee who demanded the unconditional release of these leaders and sat on a 6-hour long dharna with her supporters outside the CBI office for 6 hours. Moreover, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak was continuously present in the court of the Special CBI judge when the accused were produced virtually. Granting interim bail to the 4 leaders, the Special CBI court took into account the fact that the agency didn't ask for their custody and the SC's latest order on the decongesting of prisons. However, the Calcutta High Court stayed the order and sent them to judicial custody till May 19.