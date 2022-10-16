Firing Among AIMIM Office-bearers During Party Meeting In Uttar Pradesh; Investigation On

According to a video that emerged and began trending on social media, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) office-bearers can be seen firing during a meeting held to discuss the election for a post in the party in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. The office-bearer who was fired upon has approached the police to file a complaint against his opponent. The police have launched an investigation in the matter.

According to sources, former Ghaziabad District president Parvez Pasha fired at Ghaziabad metropolitan president Manmohan Jha, who stated that he has filed a complaint against his opponent candidate. In the incident, the AIMIM assembly president for the Sahibabad constituency Nisar Ali sustained injuries. As per the video, Parvez Pasha can be seen wielding the gun among other party workers, with some trying to stop him, while others running helter-skelter.

AIMIM's Manmohan Jha files police complaint against opponent

The Ghaziabad metropolitan president addressed Parvez Pasha and said, “My opponents have become uncomfortable looking at my growing stature in the eyes of the party chief and also in the society at large. I don't believe in the politics of violence. I and my party chief have faith in the constitution. I don't hold any grudges against you and expect the same reciprocation. You fired upon me and thus I have filed a police complaint against you.”

Image: Republic World