Rebel Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra Minister of State for Finance & Rural Development Deepak Vasant Kesarkar spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, revealing the reason behind the rebellion and the demands of the Eknath Shinde-led camp. Kesarkar told Republic that the rebels were firm on their stance to reforge an alliance with the BJP, and called it 'beneficial for Maharashtra's development'.

"I am in Guwahati. Yes I am with Eknath Shinde. I am present with him. I have been very firm on my stand that Sena should go with BJP as an alliance. I have explained my stance on this. When I was leaving for the hotel, a few Shiv Sena workers misbehaved with me. I told them I did in Konkan what you all could not do. Don't behave like this, despite this, they sent cars to follow me," revealed the Sena leader.

"I spoke to the general secretary to stop this immediately. Despite this, they were present in the morning in front of my residence. I am very firm that's why I waited till Udhhav Ji takes a decision. I was in Mumbai, till then. After he took a decision to resign and said that someone should tell him (I left)," he added.

'We never demanded CM's resignation'

Asserting that the rebel camp never sought Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, Deepak Kesarkar stated that the rebels only wanted the Shiv Sena to discontinue its alliance with the NCP and Congress and unite with the BJP.

"We wanted to say that all important departments needed for the state's development are with others (NCP and Congress). Shiv Sena-dominated areas not getting development funds. We want an alliance with the BJP, that would be more beneficial for the progress of the state," he said.

"Before I left Mumbai, I personally spoke to him (Uddhav Thackeray). I have all respect for him. We never dreamt of his resignation. But we must have an alliance with the BJP. When PM and CM are together, the state prospers. As an old alliance, they will go hand in hand, I was also a part of the old cabinet," he added.

'Lot more MLAs coming to Guwahati'

Talking about Shinde's ouster as the legislative group leader, Deepak Kesarkar asserted that despite the factionalism, Shinde's position in the Shiv Sena would remain the same.

"Shinde is our leader he can speak more on our future plans. Right now, we will form a group for a separate identity. Even together, Shinde was chief of party in the legislature and that position remains. A meeting should be called with all party people. Mr Shinde is entitled to that. All members can vote and it will be proved he is the leader of our legislature," he said.

He also hinted that the rebel faction may prove its numbers by tomorrow. "A lot more people are coming to Guwahati. Everybody is together in this. Shinde asked me to come here to show solidarity, otherwise, I was going to stay in Mumbai. That is why I am in Guwahati," he said.