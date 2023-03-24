First BJP Reaction After Rahul's Disqualification From Parliament: Crossed All Limits

In the first response from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) responding to the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his remarks on the surname of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party leader said Rahul Gandhi had surpassed all limits of the law.

Tom Vadakkan of BJP as Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case: 'It's the time now law will catch up with him.'

“This was bound to happen, it is within the purview of the law. This gentleman had crossed all the limits of the law via his speeches and interactions in both India and abroad. It’s time the law catches up with him. It is the same ordinance that he tore during the Manmohan Singh rule which could have given him some reprieve.”