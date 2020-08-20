First Cabinet Meeting After Bengaluru Violence, Govt To Recommend Ban On SDPI: Sources

The Karnataka Government is holding its first Cabinet meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday, nearly a week after the city witnessed heavy rioting and violence that left 3 dead and over 60 police personnel injured. Sources have reported that the state government is looking towards initiating a ban on groups like the SDPI and the PFI, whose roles have emerged in the rioting witnessed by the state in Bengaluru.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Karnataka DGP and state Home Minister held a meeting to consolidate enough evidence to prove the involvement of SDPI in the Bengaluru violence. As per the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, the state government is looking towards taking action against SDPI for its 'anti-social' activities, after gathering enough evidence. Sources state that the Karnataka government would then recommend a proposal to the Central government requesting a ban on the organisation in Karnataka.

While speaking to RepublicTv Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said, "SDPI and PFI are known for initiating violence, creating trouble and targetted killing. They are known for taking the law into their hands and they are not in the interest of the society because they disturb communal harmony. They are completely into anti-social activities. With time, more facts will surface, and they will be done with. Their anti-social activities need to be proved. That will make the difference.

Bengaluru Violence

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

Amid tensions in the city following deadly clashes in Bengaluru earlier this week, authorities imposed Section 144 in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on 18 August.

