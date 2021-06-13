'First, Check Facts': Punjab's Education Min Reacts To Sisodia's Claims On School Rankings

After Punjab's Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday came forward to slam his Delhi counterpart Manish Sisodia over his allegation of a 'political conspiracy' of the Centre and the Punjab government in the matter of school education ranking. Pointing out that he was unnecessarily politicising the issue, Singla suggested he check facts like the status of the "Learning Level & Quality" parameter in the "Performance Grading Index" released by the Centre before 'stooping so low'.

Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla advised Delhi counterpart Manish Sisodia to first check fact regarding the status of "Learning Level & Quality" parameter in "Performance Grading Index" released by Centre before stooping so low to unnecessarily politicise the issue https://t.co/LY6HrscX1D — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

'Case of sour grapes': CM Amarinder Singh responds to Manish Sisodia

On Saturday, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh said that Aam Aadmi Party leadership was so obsessed with electoral politics that it saw poll conspiracies even in something as basic as school education. “Come to Punjab and I will show you around our schools,” he said, adding that the revamp of the state’s schools was an exercise undertaken by his government as a top priority, and the Performance Grading Index 2019-20 released by the Union Education Minister recently, reflected the success of those efforts. “If you are really interested in improving the education system of Delhi, maybe you should do a partnership with me, and I will teach you how to manage things better,” the Chief Minister said, in a derisive response to Sisodia’s charge of 'partnership' between Modi and him.

He took the opportunity to point out that from a ranking of 22 on the earlier index that was in place when he took over as Chief Minister, to Number 1 on the PGI scale, Punjab’s school education has undergone a massive transformation. Replying to Sisodia, whose case he referred to as that of 'sour grapes', he said, “Your political dialogues cannot undermine this success.”

'Jugalbandi' between Captain Amarinder Singh and PM Modi: Manish Sisodia

The statements of Captain Amarinder Singh and Vijay Inder Singla come in response to Manish Sisodia's comment, in which he claimed that the schools in Punjab were in a miserable state, and to hide the Captain-government's failure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued the Performance Grading Index report. which showed Punjab on the top. He asserted that the report was proof of the 'jugalbandi' between Captain Amarinder Singh and PM Modi.

(Credits-Facebook-VijayInderSingla/PTI)