First Conference Was Held In Delhi Before 1947, Only Jaishankar Will Understand: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the government, saying the first international conference in New Delhi was held even before independence but only External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the current dispensation would understand its significance even if he "chooses to devalue" it.

A day before the G20 Summit here, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that between March 23 and April 2, 1947, the Asian Relations Conference was held here with 28 countries participating in it.

"The very first international conference in New Delhi was held even before our independence, between March 23 and April 2, 1947. It is known as the Asian Relations Conference and many books have been written on it. 28 countries participated," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"In the current ruling dispensation, the External Affairs Minister would alone understand its significance and impact -- even if he chooses to devalue it today," he said.

"It was held publicly under a big pandal in Purana Qila, and also had Australia, USA, USSR, UK and the UN as observers. Mahatma Gandhi spoke at the closing and his speech is available on Youtube," Ramesh said and shared a video of the speech.

The Congress had earlier accused the government of running an "election campaign" using the upcoming G20 meeting in India and said this was being done to divert people's attention from real issues.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre on September 9-10.

The Congress on Thursday took a jibe at the government over the heads of state of Russia and China not coming for the G20 Summit, saying their absence raises a lot of questions which Jaishankar should answer.