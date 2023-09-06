'First, Increase Women's Representation In Telangana,' Sharmila Slams Kavitha

A day after BRS MLC K Kavitha wrote to YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila to come in support of the Women Reservation Bill, in response on Wednesday, YS Sharmila, wrote a letter to K Kavitha requesting her to calculate the percentage of women candidates in BRS list for coming assembly polls. Sharmila also said that the percentage was less than five per cent in any given election.

In the letter, YS Sharmila stated, “While I acknowledge the receipt of the letter from you, where you sought my support to the Women’s Reservation Bill, I fail to understand how you can take this fight to the national platform, without doing justice to women in Telangana. In the three successive assembly elections or since the formation of Telangana state, your party did not allocate more than five per cent ticket to women candidates. This is a glaring irony that the daughter of a chief minister does not question her father over this gross underrepresentation of women in the State Assembly, as well as in his cabinet, but will wage a relentless battle in Delhi. I think the first step to prove your sincerity on this issue must be towards ensuring more women representation in the Telangana Assembly.”

It further read, "In this direction, I draw your attention to your government’s double standards:

• Do you realize that in 2014 your party gave tickets to women in just 5% Assembly seats, while you shamefully plunged to a further low in 2018, when women's representation was just 4%! Why did you never raise your voice against this as a woman?

• Why was only one woman, YOU, the daughter of the party president, given a ticket fight in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014? And why this number did not go beyond two candidates, again one among the two being YOU, in 2019?

• Why wasn’t there not even a single woman minister in your father’s first-term rule?

• How was the state made to function without a fulltime Women Commission, for long?

• While you were making a ruckus over the Women’s Reservation Bill, your father once again deceived women, by declaring a meagre number of women contestants for the upcoming Assembly elections. How do you justify this?

• When your government has repeatedly demeaned women by pushing them to perpetual depths of underrepresentation, what moral right do you have in questioning the commitment and concern of other parties?

• Finally, what makes you press this urgency button now, after whiling away for ages? Is it the upcoming Telangana elections? Or, is it because your party feels the Bill may be tabled in this Parliament session? So, you want to take credit for this?"

YS Sharmila further stated, "As a woman, I stand for increased representation of women in the State Assemblies and in the Parliament. I at the same time, cannot be a part of your larger political game well-timed to reap electoral benefits. However, I offer to support you in this cause, if you take up the issue and impress upon your father to begin this exercise immediately in the state. We are sure this is possible and easier to implement for your government. So, win on the home turf first, and then cover the country."

The YSRTP chief, along with the letter, also enclosed the list of BRS candidates, which was recently announced by CM KCR for the upcoming assembly elections. Sharmila asked Kavitha to 'calculate the percentage of women who have got the tickets to contest before you collect your air ticket to fly to Delhi and fight for the Women Reservation Bill.'

Sharmila concluded by saying, "I shall wait for your government’s decision to begin the reforms in Telangana Assembly. At the end, I wish to remind you of what Mahatma Gandhi said, "Be the change you want to see."