First Meeting Of ‘One Nation, One Election’ On Wednesday At Ex-President Residence

The first official meeting of the 'One Nation, One Election' committee is likely to take place on Wednesday, August 6, sources informed. It has been learnt that the meeting will take place under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind. Home Minister Amit Shah, and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will also meet panel head Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday afternoon. It is important to note that the meeting is being called ahead of the Special Session of Parliament, scheduled to take place from September 18 to 22.

The development comes a month after the Central Government formed a panel, headed by Ram Nath Kovind, to explore the feasibility of 'One Nation, One Election'. Soon after the Government formed a committee to discuss the matter, it was speculated that the Government is planning to synchronise the timing of Lok Sabha and State Assembly polls across the country.

The possibility of holding simultaneous elections under the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal rose after the government announced a special five-day session in Parliament. Notably, BJP chief J P Nadda met Ram Nath Kovind soon after the ex-President was tasked with the responsibility of heading a committee to 'One Nation, One Election”, which was the case till 1967.

What is 'One Nation, One Election'?