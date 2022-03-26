First session of newly elected U'khand assembly from March 29

Dehradun, Mar 26 (PTI) The newly-constituted Uttarakhand assembly will have its first session from March 29.

The session will start with the Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh's address on Tuesday and conclude with the passage of an appropriation bill on the demands for grants on Thursday, Vidhan Sabha Secretary Mukesh Singhal said.

BJP MLA from Kotdwar Ritu Khanduri, who was elected unopposed as the first woman speaker of the assembly earlier on Saturday, will preside over the proceedings of the House.

The announcement about her election was made by pro-tem speaker Banshidhar Bhagat. PTI ALM ALM RAX RAX

