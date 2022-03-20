'First Step Towards Opposition Unity' Says Sharad Yadav As LJD Completes Merger With RJD

Former Union minister Sharad Yadav on Sunday completed the merging of his party Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Lalu Prasad Yadav. The merger took place at the LJD chief’s residence in Delhi. Earlier, the two parties had agreed on the merger, which many see as a part of efforts to unite the various offshoots of the Janata Dal.

According to Sharad Yadav, LJD’s merger with RJD comes as a move to unify the opposition against the ruling BJP. Speaking to reporters after the merger of the two parties, he said, "Merger of our party with RJD is the first step towards opposition unity. It's imperative that whole opposition gets united across India to defeat BJP."

"As of now, unification is our priority, it'll be only after that we would think about who'll lead the united opposition," Sharad Yadav told reporters in Delhi. Earlier, he had stated that the party was considering the merger as people were looking for a strong opposition against the BJP government.

Sharad Yadav backs LJD merger with RJD

Sharad Yadav's party could never make its presence felt since its launch after he parted ways with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). Keeping low for health reasons, the party merger marks his coming together with Lalu Prasad Yadav after more than three decades.

"This step (merger) has been necessitated as an initiative of my regular efforts for bringing together scattered Janata Parivar in view of the current political situation in the country," Sharad Yadav had said in a statement, earlier this week. He also noted that the new alliance will form a strong opposition to the BJP. He also noted that the Janata Dal alone had 143 seats in Lok Sabha in 1989, and said that it must be revived.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had quit Janata Dal in 1997 to form his own party. The fallout had come as a result of differences in opinion within the party leadership during the probe on fodder scam. Lalu Prasad Yadav, being the main accused in the case, jumped ship and formed his own party, from where he took on JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav as a rival.

Image: ANI/ PTI