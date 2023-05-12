Fissures In Rajasthan Congress? Gehlot, RPCC Chief Take A Dig At Pilot's 'personal Yatra'

Infighting in Rajasthan Congress, which seems to be pretty evident in recent months, has escalated further after former Chief Minister Sachin Pilot started the --"Jan Sangharsh Yatra". The state wing of the Congress has distanced itself from Pilot's 125-km foot march in protest against the inaction of the Ashok Gehlot government over alleged corruption during the previous BJP regime in the state.

On Thursday, the grand-old-party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra called Pilot's foot march his "personal yatra" and said that it has nothing to do with the party. Dotasra also claimed that no prior permission has been sought by Pilot from the AICC or from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

"It's his (Sachin Pilot)'s personal Yatra (journey) and has nothing to do with the party. There was no prior permission sought by Pilot from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) or from Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) before the Yatra. The Yatra with the party's logo, and photographs of party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, can be called an official one," he told reporters on Thursday.

When asked whether it would benefit or damage the party just months ahead of the assembly polls in the state, Dotasra said that it is for the party leadership to decide.

Those who do ‘Thari-Mhari’ can never become successful: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday took a veiled attack on Sachin Pilot, saying that those who create factions (“Thari-Mhari karte hai”) can never become successful and never be loyal to the party.

"In a democracy, those who take everyone along become successful and those who create factions can never become successful,” Gehlot said in Jaipur, adding that he has always tried to take everyone along.

"Those indulging in factionalism (Thari-Mhari karte hai) can never become successful. They are never loyal to the party. Loyalty is very important," the CM said. His statement came on the day when Pilot started his yatra against the inaction of his own government over alleged corruption by the Vasundhara Raje regime.

It is pertinent to mention that Gehlot and Pilot have been at odds over the Chief Minister's post since the party formed the government in December 2018. However, things came to a head in July 2020 when Pilot led a failed rebellion for a change in leadership in the state. The feud between the duo resurfaced in recent weeks after former DyCM sat on a symbolic day-long dharna against the Gehlot government to press it to act in cases of alleged corruption during the previous BJP government under Raje.

(With inputs from agencies)