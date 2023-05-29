Last Updated:

Five 'Guarantees' row | Five Guarantees: Karnataka Congress Faces Flak Over Delay In Promises, Seeks 'more Time'

Congress' Satish Jarkiholi said that govt needs more time to deliberate on promises implementation as the guarantees will be given to selected beneficiaries.

Astha Singh

Congress is facing criticism for not delivering poll promises.


Karnataka Congress is witnessing complete chaos over the fulfilment of poll promises made by the grand old party before the assembly elections. The Siddaramaiah-led government has been facing backlash over the delivery of the 'Five Guarantees' as they ensured the implementation within a few hours after the first Cabinet meeting.

Congress MLA and PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi claimed that the cabinet needs more time to deliberate as it's been only 15 days since the government formation. He said it's not possible for the party to give guarantees to each and everyone as some will be available to all while few will be only provided to deserving beneficiaries.

While addressing a public meeting, Satish Jarkiholi said, "It is our responsibility to implement the guarantees announced by us. Did the opposition say they will give guarantees? Is the CM from BJP or JDS? It's been only 15 days since our government has come to power in the state. Experts are deciding on who should receive Rs 1000, 200 and 3000. It is not like distributing guarantee cards which were done during elections. We will surely work towards implementing the guarantees."

On being asked about the same, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said Congress will patiently take the decision and attacked BJP asking them to fulfil their manifesto promises. He said, "First let the BJP deposit Rs 15 lakh to the people's accounts as they had promised in their manifesto. We know what to do, how to do and when to do it. We will do it, they should have patience.  Let them comment. We welcome it. We want to give a better shape to Bengaluru, therefore, these meetings are being held".

In its 'Five Guarantees', Congress had promised:-

  • Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of electricity free to all households
  • Gruha Laxmi: Rs 2,000 every month to each and every women head of the family
  • Anna Bhagya: 10 kgs of free food grains (rice, ragi, jowar) of their choice to every person in BPL family 
  • Yuvanidhi: Rs 3,000 per month for two years for unemployed graduates and Rs 15,000 per month for two years to unemployed diploma holders
  • Shakti: Free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRCTC/BMC buses

In the May 10 Assembly elections, the Congress ousted the BJP from power, winning 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. BJP got 66 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda managed only 19.

