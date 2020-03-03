Odisha: Five more departments come under ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday, March 2, announced the inclusion of five new departments to the ambit of Mo Sarkar initiative of the State government. The five departments include Water Resources, Cooperation, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (ARD), Social Security and Energy & Petrochemicals Department (EPD) and Textiles Handloom.

With this, the total number of departments under Mo Sarkar is now 22. Launching the inclusion, Patnaik called upon officers to respect the will of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said, "People are the life force of a democratic system. Government is a reflection of the will of people which is constituted to meet their aspirations. It is therefore imperative that public servants must uphold the dignity of the people whom they are supposed to serve and respect their will. Service to the people is not merely a slogan but has to be a culture that each government servant must imbibe and display at all times."

Further, the Chief Minister added that the objective of all the departments must be to ensure that citizens coming to a government office for any reason leave with satisfaction. He added that people must feel that their visit was purposeful and they received due respect, thus develop a conviction that the entire government machinery is working for the benefit of people.

"Upholding the self-respect and dignity of our people will help every public servant earn their respect and make governance people-friendly. I believe all of you have got the message very clearly. As public servants, you have a responsibility to ensure that every citizen of my State speaks from his heart that it's truly Mo Sarkar," Patnaik added.

All the five ministers of the departments that were included in the initiative also spoke on the occasion. Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das said facilitation centres have been opened in all the offices and his department is fully prepared to be a part of Mo Sarkar. Whereas, Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said that help desks have been set up at different offices of the Cooperation Department to assist people.

About 'Mo Sarkar' initiative

'Mo Sarkar', which means 'My Government' in Odia, is a transformative initiative of 5-T programme, which was introduced by Naveen Patnaik after he returned to power as the chief minister of the state for a fifth consecutive term on October 2 in order to promote transparency in governance.

(with ANI inputs)

