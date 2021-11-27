Five-time Cong councillor joins AAP ahead of Delhi civic polls

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Five-time municipal councillor and senior Congress leader Mukesh Goel joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, ahead of the civic polls in Delhi early next year.

Along with Goel, about a dozen office-bearers of the Congress, including two-time former councillor Parma Bhai Solanki, also joined the AAP here in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Manish Sisodia.

In a statement, the AAP described the development as a "big setback" to the Congress ahead of the municipal elections.

"It is a very happy occasion that our AAP family is expanding further. Goelji, who is joining us along with his supporters, is a big Congress leader," Sisodia said.

Goel, who is serving his fifth term as a municipal councillor in the national capital, was a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), he added.

Welcoming the other leaders into the partyfold, Sisodia said the development indicates a trend where Congress leaders, who want to work for people, are joining the AAP, impressed by the policies and work done under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Arvind Kejriwal's model of development is being discussed today not just in Delhi but all over the country. I am quitting the Congress and joining the AAP as I do not consider it right to oppose a party that is working in the interest of people," Goel said. PTI PK RC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)