Last Updated:

Five-time Cong MLA Succumbs To COVID-19, Guj Assembly Adjourned For The Day

Five-time Cong MLA succumbs to COVID-19, Guj Assembly adjourned for the day

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Gandhinagar, Mar 14 (PTI) The Gujarat Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday due to the death of Congress MLA Dr Anil Joshiyara from COVID-19.

Joshiyara, who was 69, was a five-time MLA from Bhiloda (ST) seat in Arvalli district.

As per Congress leaders, he died of COVID-19 infection in a Chennai hospital on Monday afternoon.

During the discussion on an appropriation bill, Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar informed about Joshiyara's death, resulting in all legislators observing two-minute silence as tribute, after which Speaker Nimaben Acharya adjourned the House for the day.

Joshiyara had contracted coronavirus in January and was shifted from a private hospital in Ahmedabad to the Tamil Nadu capital a month ago for advanced treatment of the lungs.

Joshiyara, a surgeon, was first elected as an MLA from Bhiloda seat in 1995 on a BJP ticket and had served as health minister between 1996 and 1997 in a government headed by Shankersinh Vaghela.

Later, Joshiyara joined Congress after Vaghela merged his Rashtriya Janata Party in the Congress in 1998. He was winning from Bhiloda on a Congress ticket since then. PTI PJT PD BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT